Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Five Below stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.34. 30,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

