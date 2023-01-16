Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
