Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

