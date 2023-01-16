Floki Inu (FLOKI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $92.75 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 255% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.73 or 0.30456095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00751969 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

