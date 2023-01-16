Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $47,950.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Formula One Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.