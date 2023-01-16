Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $47,950.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

