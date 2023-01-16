Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
FTCO opened at 6.28 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.88.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
