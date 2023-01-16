Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

FTCO opened at 6.28 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.88.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.