Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,975,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FORW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 431,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.