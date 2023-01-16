Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD opened at $10.50 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

