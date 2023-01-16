Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
FRD opened at $10.50 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.00.
About Friedman Industries
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.