Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.