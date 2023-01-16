Gala Market Capitalization Achieves $328.97 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $328.97 million and $345.14 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00436111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,475.38 or 0.30611781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00766125 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

