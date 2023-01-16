Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.38.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.74 and a 200-day moving average of $303.25. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

