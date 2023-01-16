GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($30.11) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of G1A stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching €40.14 ($43.16). 228,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.07. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

