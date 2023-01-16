Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $569,934.48 and approximately $368.74 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

