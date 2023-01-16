Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 198,991 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,991 shares during the period. ePlus comprises 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $63,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25. ePlus had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $493.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

