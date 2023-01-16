Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,745 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Texas Roadhouse worth $69,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

