Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,764 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,764 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $57,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

