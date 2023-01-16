Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 3.61% of BioLife Solutions worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,016 shares of company stock worth $2,122,346. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.