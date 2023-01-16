Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 45,701 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.80 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.