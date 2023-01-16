Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Avid Bioservices worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $396,316. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

