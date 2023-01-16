Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $43.24 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $139.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

