Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $84.10 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Alarm.com worth $84,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

