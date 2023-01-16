Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of SPS Commerce worth $47,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $132.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $146.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

