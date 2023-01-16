Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,718 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 2.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $122,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 112.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 231,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exponent by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

