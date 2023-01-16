Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $490.99 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $495.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

