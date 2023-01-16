GensoKishi Metaverse Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $262.79 million and approximately $215,801.96 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 248.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

