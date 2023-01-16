Gifto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.79 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $55.79 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.



About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

