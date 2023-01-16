Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Education ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global X Education ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.50.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

