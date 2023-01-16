Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X Education ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Global X Education ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.50.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
