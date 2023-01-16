Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 177.8% in January

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QYLG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $23.28. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.