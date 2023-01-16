GMX Price Hits $49.10 on Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $49.10 or 0.00233947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $411.71 million and $18.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.71 or 0.30237978 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00769408 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,856,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,385,318 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

