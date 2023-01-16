Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.64 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $107.13 or 0.00502235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $277.42 million and $3.64 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00436020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.99 or 0.30605370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00754959 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.