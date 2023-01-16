Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after buying an additional 230,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,214,000 after buying an additional 47,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.84. 132,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,256. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

