Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

TLT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,203,090. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

