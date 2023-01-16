Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after buying an additional 521,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.