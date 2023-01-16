Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.65. 15,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,478. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $433.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

