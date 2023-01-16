Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 738 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 127,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 603,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 548,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,807,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $113.51.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.