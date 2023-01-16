Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.9% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 730.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.76. 434,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,411. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.