Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 653.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Green Technology Metals in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTMLF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.66. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800. Green Technology Metals has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.61.

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

