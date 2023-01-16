Grin Market Capitalization Hits $7.00 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $961,862.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,330.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00408934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00795727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00102973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00580240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00208535 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.