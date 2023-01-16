Grin Price Tops $0.0898 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $989,883.29 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,250.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00406134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00791403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00585063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00208780 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

