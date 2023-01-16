Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,960 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,473 shares of company stock worth $1,618,212 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

