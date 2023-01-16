Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.79 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $423,103.66 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

