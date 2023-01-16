GXChain (GXC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,627.37

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $409.41 million and $2,627.37 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004813 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006084 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

