GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. GYEN has a total market cap of $41.99 million and $165,596.21 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 3% against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

