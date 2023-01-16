H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Lifted by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. H World Group makes up about 11.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.