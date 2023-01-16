Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

