Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HSNGY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

