Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €133.70 ($143.76) to €149.50 ($160.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTC:HVRRF opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

