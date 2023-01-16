Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $29,987,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

