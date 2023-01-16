Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,616 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,289. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.