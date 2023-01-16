Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 340 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

