Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $216.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

